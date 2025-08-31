Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
PM Modi announces launch of ‘Pratibha Setu’ for UPSC aspirants who narrowly miss final list

ANI | , New Delhi
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 06:09 pm IST

‘Pratibha Setu’ is a digital platform that stores data of those candidates who cleared all the stages UPSC exams, but missed the final merit list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, announced the launch of a new digital platform 'Pratibha Setu' aimed at supporting aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list.

PM Modi announced the launch of 'Pratibha Setu' to support UPSC aspirants who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list. (File)
PM Modi announced the launch of 'Pratibha Setu' to support UPSC aspirants who narrowly missed making it to the final merit list. (File)

PM Modi described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging competitive tests in the country and referred to the inspiring journeys of several aspirants.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, "My dear countrymen, you must have heard the name of UPSC. This institution conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam."

He further added, "There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else's, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is 'Pratibha Setu'."

'"Pratibha Setu' stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their names did not appear in the final merit list," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, in his "Mann ki baat" address, said that the databank on 'Pratibha Setu' already has details of over 10,000 such talented youth, which can be accessed for future opportunities.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM's address in Mumbai; meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital.

