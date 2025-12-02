5 big allegations by Sunjay Kapur's mother against daughter-in-law Priya amid lawsuit by Karisma's kids

The legal battle over the estate of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur is intensifying in the Delhi High Court. His two children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor -Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, have filed a lawsuit against his widow, Priya Kapur, alleging that she forged his will following his death in June. Priya Kapur was Sunjay Kapur's third wife, whom he married after parting ways with his second wife Karisma Kapoor in 2016.

During a hearing on Monday, Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani also levelled allegations against daughter-in-law Priya, accusing her of trying to control her son's assets and concealing the extent of his wealth in submissions to the court.

Here are some big allegations by Rani Kapur against Priya Sachdev Kapur:

'Never informed about will'

During the Monday hearing, lawyers representing Rani Kapur told the Delhi High Court that the 80-year-old was never told about any will left behind by her son Sunjay. She also raised doubts on Sunjay leaving her out of the purported will and said it was "highly improbable" that Sunjay would choose to leave his entire personal estate solely to Priya. "If he truly intended to leave me out, he would have said so expressly," her counsel submitted during the hearing.

'Priya acted swiftly to take control of assets'

Rani Kapur also accused her daughter-in-law of trying to seize control of Sunjay's assets instead of mourning his loss after death. Rani's lawyer Vaibhav Gaggar claimed that one Dinesh Aggarwal was appointed director of Aureous a day after Sunjay's death in June. Dinesh is also one of the witnesses in the disputed will, alongside Nitin Sharma, who worked at Priya’s “dictate”.

“Star witnesses (of the will) are closely working at the dictate of the propounder & sole beneficiary. They are totally going to be speaking for only 1 side. Fairness doesn’t seem to be anywhere in this,” the senior lawyer said.

'Salary ₹ 60 crore, bank balance shown ₹ 1.7 crore'

In another major allegation against Priya Kapur, the counsel for her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, reportedly argued that Sunjay Kapur had an income of around ₹60 crore, along with luxury assets and a 6.5% stake in Sona Comstar valued at roughly ₹650 crore. However, in her submissions, Priya allegedly showed only ₹1.7 crore in bank accounts, the counsel claimed.

"It is absurd that a man of such stature and high net worth does not have a life insurance policy," the counsel argued, also raising doubts on Sunjay Kapur not having any rental income and mutual funds.

'Everything goes to her within 3 months of marriage?'

This was not the first hearing in which Rani Kapur made allegations against Priya Kapur. Earlier in September, the industrialist's mother questioned how the entire estate could be transferred to Priya within just three months of marrying Sunjay. Rani Kapur also claimed that she was left with no roof over head.

“Her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdev comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with no roof over my head? I am Rani Kapur,” the mother had said.

Claim on Sunjay's assets worth ₹ 10,000 crore

Sunjay Kapur's assets are estimated at around ₹30,000 crore, of which Rani Kapur claimed that assets worth ₹10,000 crore should have been hers. “I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. ₹10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine,” she said during the hearing in September.

Meanwhile, Priya Kapur recently claimed during a hearing that it was ‘healthy tradition’ for a husband to give all his assets to his wife. To back her assertion, Priya cited Rani Kapur's example, saying her late father-in-law left everything for her.