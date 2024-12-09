5 college students among 7 killed in car crash in Gujarat's Junagadh

Seven people including five college students, lost their lives in an road accident in Gujarat's Junagadh when their car struck a divider and collided with another vehicle. Seven people, including five college students, died in a road accident in Gujarat's Junagadh.

Police said that the car was speeding when it hit the divider, flipped onto the opposite lane and collided with another speeding vehicle. All seven occupants died on the spot, India Today reported

The five students were travelling to college for an exam in one car, while the other two victims were in the second vehicle. The collision left both cars mangled beyond recognition.

The accident took place around 8 am on Monday, near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Somnath highway. Local residents quickly gathered and alerted the police and emergency services.

A police team, along with ambulance and fire department personnel, promptly arrived at the spot. The fire department managed to control the blaze in the shack, which had ignited due to the collision.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

“At around 8 am today, a collision occurred between a Maruti Celerio and another car near Bhunduri village in Maliya. Seven people lost their lives in the accident. The bodies have been sent to Maliya Government Hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause,” deputy superintendent of police Dinesh Kodiyatar told Desh Gujarat.

Earlier in November, a 50 year old police officer was killed in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district while attempting to halt an SUV that was allegedly smuggling illegal liquor.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on the Dasada-Patdi road, near Kathada village. Sub-Inspector JM Pathan, a member of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) had received a tip-off about the vehicle suspected of being used for liquor smuggling.

Pathan and his team set up a roadblock to intercept the SUV. However, the vehicle, along with a trailer in tow, managed to bypass the blockade.