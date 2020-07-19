e-paper
Home / India News / 6 killed, 20 injured after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

6 killed, 20 injured after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, said the bus collided with the car near Saurikh in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
At least six people were killed and twenty injured when a private bus going to Delhi from Bihar’s Darbhanga hit another vehicle at Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday morning, reports said.

Hindustan, HT’s sister publication, said the bus collided with the car near Saurikh in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj.

The 20 people, who were injured in the accident, have been sent to hospitals in Saurich and Saifai, it reported.

More details are awaited.

