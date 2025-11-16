5 dead after car collides with tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | Video

Five people were killed after an SUV collided with a sand-laden tractor on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at about 6 am near Malwa College, around 20 km from the district headquarters, they added. The car crashed into a sand-laden tractor in Gwalior.(ANI)

The area’s superintendent of police, Robin Jain, said that the cops were looking into the accident and checking CCTV footage from the area to find out if there was any negligence or if the tractor trolley came onto the road from the wrong direction.

Gwalior city police chief Hina Khan told ANI, “This morning, between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., the control room received information that an accident had occurred on the highway in front of Malwa College, involving a collision between a car and a tractor. Police immediately rushed to the scene, and everyone arrived to verify the incident.”

She added that a white car with five boys, who were on a trip together, was travelling from the Dabra side of the highway when it hit a tractor from behind. Khan added that no one has been found alive so far.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the district hospital for post mortem examination. Initial investigations indicate that some of those who died are from the Rajawat family in Adityapuram. The identities of the others are still being checked, Khan said.

“While the details are still unclear, some of the boys belong to the Rajawat family, residents of Adityapuram, and we are verifying the rest... We have kept their bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital,” she said.

Khan added, “The tractor driver was not found at the scene, but we have his contact number and are taking action against him based on that.”