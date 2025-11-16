Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 dead after car collides with tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 11:43 am IST

Gwalior city police chief Hina Khan said that a white car with five boys was travelling from the Dabra side of the highway when it hit a tractor from behind.

Five people were killed after an SUV collided with a sand-laden tractor on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at about 6 am near Malwa College, around 20 km from the district headquarters, they added.

The car crashed into a sand-laden tractor in Gwalior.(ANI)
The car crashed into a sand-laden tractor in Gwalior.(ANI)

The area’s superintendent of police, Robin Jain, said that the cops were looking into the accident and checking CCTV footage from the area to find out if there was any negligence or if the tractor trolley came onto the road from the wrong direction.

Gwalior city police chief Hina Khan told ANI, “This morning, between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., the control room received information that an accident had occurred on the highway in front of Malwa College, involving a collision between a car and a tractor. Police immediately rushed to the scene, and everyone arrived to verify the incident.”

She added that a white car with five boys, who were on a trip together, was travelling from the Dabra side of the highway when it hit a tractor from behind. Khan added that no one has been found alive so far.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the district hospital for post mortem examination. Initial investigations indicate that some of those who died are from the Rajawat family in Adityapuram. The identities of the others are still being checked, Khan said.

“While the details are still unclear, some of the boys belong to the Rajawat family, residents of Adityapuram, and we are verifying the rest... We have kept their bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital,” she said.

Khan added, “The tractor driver was not found at the scene, but we have his contact number and are taking action against him based on that.”

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 5 dead after car collides with tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On