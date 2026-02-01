5 detained in Pune after firing at Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai home; police probe Bishnoi link

Mumbai: Five men were detained in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning, police said. Unidentified people fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning.

Unidentified people fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building located in Mumbai’s Juhu area at around 12.45 am. At least five rounds were fired, and one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

The five men detained in Pune are being brought to the city, following which they will be officially arrested, a police officer said.

They have been identified as Aman Anand Marote (27) and Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19) from Pune’s Karvenagar; Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20) and Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18) from Dhayari in Pune; and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23) from Aro Virya Kamri in Pune.

“They were suspected to be involved in the firing, following which they fled to Pune in a vehicle,” an officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, a social media post purportedly by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Shubham Lonkar—wanted in the October 2024 murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former state minister Baba Siddique—and one Aarzo Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing and issued threats to others in Bollywood “to fall in line”.

The post said they had warned filmmaker Shetty several times not to interfere in their work, but he was adamant. It further stated that while the bullets were fired outside the house this time, next time they would be fired at his chest.

Police said they are verifying the claims.