23-year-old ‘linked’ to Bishnoi gang held for extortion

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for his involvement in several cases of extortion, armed attacks and illegal supply of weapons in Delhi and Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. The suspect, Pardeep Sharma alias Golu, was held in a joint operation late Friday night. (Representative photo)

The suspect, Pardeep Sharma alias Golu, was held in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police late Friday night. Sharma, a resident of Agra, was allegedly working with Lawrence Bishnoi and his members for years, and was carrying out attacks as well as supplying weapons on their instructions.

Police said that in May 2025, Sharma fired shots outside a businessman’s house in Ganganagar in a bid to extort ₹4 crore from him. Sharma and his associates harassed the businessman for weeks in March 2025, and demanded money by claiming to be members of the Bishnoi gang. When the businessman refused, they fired bullets outside his house.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident. Police said Sharma and his two aides were held by Rajasthan Police in May 2025. However, Sharma was released on bail the same year in August and allegedly started supplying weapons.

Police said that in November, four members of the gang were arrested with a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said police were looking for the source of the weapons.

On Friday, acting on specific inputs and in coordination with the Rajasthan Police, a raid was conducted in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and Sharma was caught.

We found that he remains in contact with the gang and was working as an active member in the Rajasthan region” said the DCP.