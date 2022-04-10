5 held for cow smuggling, attempting to kill vigilantes

The police said they arrested five people in Sohna for allegedly smuggling cows and firing at cow vigilantes on Saturday.

Police identified the men by their first names — Yahya, Ballu, Tasleem, Khalid and Sahid .

According to police officers aware of the matter, yje suspects, allegedly fleeing with seven cows, fired at the vigilantes chasing them in three SUVs.

They said the vigilantes had called the control room, after which police joined the chase.

Police said two of the seven cows were injured, because the suspects threw them off the speeding pickup in order to topple the SUVs chasing them.

They said the cows were allegedly being smuggled to Mewat from Delhi for slaughtering.

An FIR was registered under Section 13(2) (punishment for export of cow for the purpose of slaughter) of The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, as well as Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Saturday, said police.

Gurugram police public relation officer Subhash Boken said the suspects were being interrogated.

