5 including 4 school students killed, two injured in wall collapse in MP’s Rewa

Bhopal: At least four school students and a woman were killed, while two others—a student and her mother—suffered injuries after a wall of a dilapidated house fell on them in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Rewa’s Garh town (Twitter/video screengrab)

Police said the incident took place in Garh town at around 3pm.

The children, all students of Sunrise Public School, were returning home early due to heavy rainfall when a wall of a house, located 20 metres from the school, fell and buried them, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Anshika Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddharth Gupta (5), Anuj Prajapati (6), and Rani Prajapati (27), all residents of Garh town.

Additional superintendent of police Vivek Lal said the police have arrested Ramesh Namdev and Satish Namdev, owners of the house.

The house was located just 20 meters away on the way to school. School administration and parents have been asking the owners for a long time to demolish the wall, said the addl. SP.

“A student and her mother were also injured in the accident and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa in critical condition,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial aid of Rs.2 lakh each to the families of the deceased children.