These 5 Indian states are administering Covid vaccines faster than foreign countries

The central government on Friday mentioned the names of five states, which are inoculating coronavirus vaccines faster than some of the top foreign nations, including the United States.

“With the aim of vaccinating all eligible citizens by the end of 2021, India is leading the world with its high vaccination pace! You too can strengthen the country’s endeavour in this fight against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated,” an official statement on Twitter read.

According to a graph shared by the Centre, Uttar Pradesh is leading the chart by administering an average of 11.73 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses per day. It is followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Uttar Pradesh is vaccinating at a faster pace than the United States, which is inoculating 8.07 lakh doses on an average per day. UP’s vaccination rate is also higher than Mexico, Russia, France and Canada (in order).

Also Read | Biden's six-step plan to fight Delta surge. All you need to know

Here are the data of the states with respect to their corresponding countries:

1. Gujarat is administering an average of 4.80 lakh Covid-19 doses as against Mexico’s 4.56 lakh in a day.

2. Karnataka is administering 3.82 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on average per day as opposed to Russia’s 3.68 lakh.

3. Madhya Pradesh is inoculating 3.71 lakh Covid-19 vaccines on average in comparison to 2.84 lakh by France each day.

4. Haryana is vaccinating 1.52 lakh beneficiaries on average daily as against 85,000 by Canada in a day.

With the aim of vaccinating all eligible citizens by the end of 2021, India is leading the world with its high vaccination pace!



You too can strengthen the country's endeavour in this fight against #COVID19 by getting vaccinated! #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/7zuTFOK8tB — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 10, 2021

In another tweet, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) stated that India’s single-day cumulative vaccination coverage is more than the European Union (EU), Arab League nations, NATO countries, the G7 nations, and ASEAN.

As per the post, India is administering 6.82 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on average in a single day as opposed to ASEAN’s 3.23 million, G7 nations’ 2.92 million, NATO countries’ 2.89 million, Arab League’s 1.27 million and EU countries’ 1.13 million average daily jabs.

India on Friday administered 56,91,552 coronavirus vaccine shots to eligible beneficiaries, thereby taking the overall vaccination coverage to 72,97, 50,724. As far as infection rates are concerned, as many as 34, 973 fresh cases were logged on Friday following which the overall tally of the country reached 3,31,74,954. A total of 37,681 new recoveries were reported and that took the total number of recoveries to 3,23,42,299. The active case count of India stands at 3,90,646 while the death toll is at 4,42,009.