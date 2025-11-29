Ranchi, Five migrant workers from Jharkhand stranded in the central African country of Cameroon and facing financial problems due to the denial of salary will return home on Tuesday, officials said. 5 Jharkhand migrants stranded in Cameroon to return home on Tuesday

Team leader of the State Migrant Control Room Shikha Lakra told PTI that the matter was brought before the Labour department by a social activist Sikander Ali, and after talks with Indian Embassy officials in Cameroon and completion of all formalities, the workers have their flight tickets booked for return to India.

"We got in touch with the Indian Embassy and shared all the documents of the workers and the employers . The Indian Embassy got in touch with the local authorities and managed to clear the five months pending salaries of each of the five workers. The flight tickets of the workers have been booked on Monday for their return to Mumbai. The flight will land on Tuesday," said Lakra.

The workers will then return to their home town by rail route at their own expense.

The workers had shared a video narrating their ordeal due to non-payment of salaries for five months, which was causing problems in accommodation and food to social activist Sikander Ali, who has been working for the cause of migrant workers.

The social activist got in touch with the Labour department.

"All the five workers had been hired by a Mumbai-based multinational private company for transmission line laying work in Cameroon and had alleged that they had not been paid salaries for the last five months. The workers and their families had been spending sleepless nights and are happy with the government's efforts in bringing them back," said Ali.

The five stranded workers are Sunil Mahato, Sukar Mahato, Chandrashekhar Kumar and Dilon Mahato, all under the Vishnugarh police station area of Hazaribagh district and Dilchand Mahato of Dumri in Giridih district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.