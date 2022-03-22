Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Gold, silver and diamonds recovered in Bengaluru anti-corruption raid: Report
Gold, silver and diamonds recovered in Bengaluru anti-corruption raid: Report

Bengaluru anti-corruption raid: 100 officers conducted the raid under the supervision of Uma Prashanth, a senior ACB officer.
Bengaluru ACB conducted raids at locations of nine middlemen/agents, ANI reported.(@ANI)
Bengaluru ACB conducted raids at locations of nine middlemen/agents, ANI reported.
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 01:26 PM IST
The anti-corruption bureau conducted raids on nine middlemen and agents in Bengaluru who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt or illegal means, or by exercising personal influence, news agency ANI said Tuesday morning. The nine are also suspected of being involved in malpractices and other irregularities in connection with the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority (the city's principal planning agency), ANI reported.

"Today ACB Bengaluru City has conducted a search at nine different places pertaining to nine middlemen / agents who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt / illegal means, or by the exercise of their personal influence, thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bangalore Development Authority," the ACB said.

About 100 officers of the anti-corruption agency conducted the raid under the supervision of Uma Prashanth, a senior ACB officer with rank of Superintendent of Police.

According to initial information released by ANI, 4.960 kg of gold, 15.02 kg of silver and 61.9 grams of diamonds were recovered from a residence in Bengaluru's RT Nagar.

Meanwhile, ANI also reported that raids were underway at several locations connected to real estate giant Hiranandani Groups in Mumbai and other cities.

With input from ANI

