Gold, silver and diamonds recovered in Bengaluru anti-corruption raid: Report
The anti-corruption bureau conducted raids on nine middlemen and agents in Bengaluru who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt or illegal means, or by exercising personal influence, news agency ANI said Tuesday morning. The nine are also suspected of being involved in malpractices and other irregularities in connection with the activities of the Bangalore Development Authority (the city's principal planning agency), ANI reported.
"Today ACB Bengaluru City has conducted a search at nine different places pertaining to nine middlemen / agents who are suspected of influencing public servants by corrupt / illegal means, or by the exercise of their personal influence, thereby involving in malpractices and other irregularities in the activities of Bangalore Development Authority," the ACB said.
About 100 officers of the anti-corruption agency conducted the raid under the supervision of Uma Prashanth, a senior ACB officer with rank of Superintendent of Police.
According to initial information released by ANI, 4.960 kg of gold, 15.02 kg of silver and 61.9 grams of diamonds were recovered from a residence in Bengaluru's RT Nagar.
Meanwhile, ANI also reported that raids were underway at several locations connected to real estate giant Hiranandani Groups in Mumbai and other cities.
With input from ANI
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics