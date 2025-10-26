5 kids HIV+ after blood transfusion: Probe on after deadly negligence in Jharkhand

Five children in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa tested positive for HIV after receiving blood transfusions for thalassemia, parking fears that this may be a wider issue. The state government has ordered a high-level investigation and suspending several officials in connection to the incident. State investigation launched after five children in Chaibasa get HIV via transfusions (Representative image/AFP)

Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari said the issue came to light two days ago and termed it an "extremely serious" matter, reported news agency ANI.

"The matter of possible HIV infection through blood transfusion in children suffering from thalassemia is extremely serious. Two days ago, this issue came to my attention, after which I immediately ordered a high-level investigation," the minister said in a statement on social media platform X today adding that a "preliminary confirmation of HIV infection" was found in one thalassemia-affected child during the inquiry.

"Taking swift action in this grave matter, the Civil Surgeon of Chaibasa, the doctor in charge of the HIV unit at Sadar Hospital and the concerned technician have all been suspended with immediate effect," he wrote.

How did the kids actually get infected? While four children were detected HIV-positive on Saturday morning, a day before, the family of a 7-year-old had alleged that HIV-infected blood was transfused by the local blood bank in Chaibasa town. Following this, a medical team was formed to determine how that child got contaminated blood.

It was when this five-member team was investigating that four more children suffering from thalassemia were detected to be HIV-positive in the same town.

According to officials, the child who was first detected HIV-positive, has had transfusions of around 25 units of blood since he started visiting the blood bank. However, the child had tested positive for HIV over a week ago, PTI quoted district civil surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee as saying.

He also added that other factors, such as exposure to contaminated needles, could also lead to HIV infections.

Jharkhand government on the incident Chief minister Hemant Soren said in his post in Hindi on X, "The Health Department should conduct an audit of all blood banks located in the state and submit the report within five days. Lax arrangements in the health process will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The CM also announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to each of the affected families, along with free treatment for the children suffering from the infection.

"Hon'ble chief minister Shri Hemant Soren Ji has been informed about the entire incident. He has personally taken cognizance of the matter and given instructions for strict and immediate action. Children are most precious to all of us. Any kind of negligence related to their health and life will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict and swift action will be ensured against those found guilty," state health minister Irfan Ansari wrote on X adding that HIV infection cannot always be detected immediately, especially if blood is collected during the window period.

According to US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thalassemia “is an inherited (i.e., passed from parents to children through genes) blood disorder caused when the body doesn't make enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells. When there isn't enough hemoglobin, the body's red blood cells don't function properly and they last shorter periods of time, so there are fewer healthy red blood cells traveling in the bloodstream.”