 5 killed after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
5 killed after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Five people died in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district after inhaling toxic gas in a well. Initial reports suggest they were trying to retrieve a wooden strip.

Raipur: Five people were killed after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well in Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. The incident took place Friday morning in Kikirda village under the Birra police station area.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the deceased as Ramchandra Jaiswal, Ramesh Patel, Rajendra Patel, Jitendra Patel and Tikeshwar Chandra.

Speaking to the media, inspector general of police (Bilaspur Range), Sanjeev Shukla, said that as per preliminary information, Jaiswal entered the well to take out a wooden strip after it fell into it.

When he fainted, his family members shouted for help, and three others (Ramesh Patel, Rajendra Patel and Jitendra Patel) jumped to save him, Shukla added.

The IG said that when all four did not come out, Chandra entered the well, but he also became unconscious.

He added that the locals alerted the police about the incident, following which a team of State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) was deployed. 

The SDRF team fished out five bodies from the well, said the IG.

Prima facie it seems that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well, IG Shukla said, adding that further probe is underway.

News / India News / 5 killed after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh: Police
