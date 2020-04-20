5 more police staff from Delhi’s Chandni Mahal station test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:38 IST

Five more police personnel from Delhi’s Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 disease on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Till now, eight police staff from the same police station have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Delhi Police.

Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal police station was sealed on Thursday after two constables posted there tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. Following the diagnosis, at least 26 other police personnel, including the station house officer, were quarantined.

This was the first police station in the Capital to be sealed. Chandni Mahal was earlier declared a containment zone by the Delhi government that had placed severe restrictions on its residents, after many people from the area tested positive for the infectious disease. Security was beefed up in Chandni Mahal, a few hours after it was declared as one of the capital’s containment zones late on April 10 by the Delhi government.

The administration has sanitised the entire area and is providing door-to-door delivery of essential commodities to the residents.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police [DCP] (central) Sanjay Bhatia had said that the two constables lived in the barracks inside the station because of which such an action was needed. Bhatia said the other police personnel of the station will now be working from the nearby Jama Masjid police station.

With 110 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi’s count of coronavirus positive cases has already crossed the 2000 mark.