5 of family attempt self-immolation outside UP assembly
Five members of a family from Hardoi on Friday tried to immolate themselves in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly alleging inaction by police on their complaint about a land grab attempt.
However, they were prevented from doing so by policemen who spotted one of the family members pouring kerosene on himself.
"Five of a family from Dhannu Purwa reached in front of the assembly and Lok Bhawan and tried to immolate themselves. When policemen saw one of them pouring kerosene over himself, they were caught," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somen Barma said.
Rajaram, Umesh Yadav, Veeru Yadav, Usha Devi and Maya were detained and taken to Hazratganj Police Station.
During interrogation, Rajaram alleged that some people were trying to grab their house and despite lodging a complaint, the Hardoi Police had not taken action.
Barma said the matter is being probed.
President Kovind was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru and congratulated the organisers saying that the event was successful amid the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
UPSC aspirants who missed out on last attempt amid Covid to get extra chance
The Centre has also made it clear that age-barred candidates shall be allowed to sit for the examination.
