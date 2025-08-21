5 of family found dead at home in Hyderabad, probe underway

Five members of the same family were reportedly found dead at their residence in Telangana's Hyderabad, and police probe is underway to ascertain what may have caused the deaths. Five members of a family were found dead at their home in Hyderabad(Unsplash/representational)

According to news agency ANI, a man, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were found dead. "We have received information that five members from the same family were found dead at their residence in Maktha, Mahaboobpet area," an inspector of Miyapur police station was quoted as saying.

Cops have reportedly registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Notably, the bodies of a man and his wife, and their two children were found at a home in Hyderabad in March this year. It was later revealed that the couple, 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, first strangled their children to death, then died by suicide.

The couple's body was found in separate rooms, and the minor children were found dead on the bed.