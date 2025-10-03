5 shocking finds against ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda ahead of court appearance: Sex toy, porn CDs, lewd texts to women

Ever since the molestation probe against self-styled godman Swami Chaityananda Saraswati began, the revelations have grown increasingly murky. From a sex toy found in Saraswati's room to inappropriate chats found on his phone, the scandal has brought forth many shocking details. Swami Chaitanyananda faces allegations of molestation and harassment.(HT_PRINT)

As the mass molestation scandal snowballs, the self-styled godman is all set to be presented in court on Fridy, days after he was sent to five days in police custody by the Patiala House court in Delhi.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is accused of molesting at least 17 female students while heading the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj. Evidence uncovered during the probe against the self-proclaimed godman revealed the extent of his harassment of female students.

Here are some shocking finds in the case so far:

Sex toy, porn CDs, forged photos inside room

As investigators sifted through Chaitanyananda Saraswati's belongings at his quarters at the Vasant Kunj institute, they were taken aback by what they found: a sex toy, five discs containing pornographic content, and three forged photos.

The forged photos of the disgraced 'godman' showed him alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and David Cameron, police said. Saraswati faces three cases in 2025 – multiple counts of molestation, cheating, and forgery.

Fake job promise, targeting women from poor backgrounds

Police also revealed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's targets were usually women from weaker economic backgrounds. He allegedly solicited sexual favours from them and sent them inappropriate messages like "baby, I love you".

According to DCP South West Amit Goel, the 'godman' may have lured victims with promises of employment. He may have lured many of them (the victims) with the promise of a job. He was not using his phone directly. He was using an international number for communication," the police official said. Another officer had revealed that Saraswati deceived women by falsely promising them jobs as air hostesses.

'Seduce' requests, secretly clicked pics of women

After cops accessed Chaitanyananda Saraswati's phone and iPad, they reportedly found lewd text messages, and secretly clicked photos of female students. He also allegedly asked students to send photos of them doing yoga.

Chaitanyananda allegedly sent women inappropriate emojis and asked them to "seduce" him. "He also has photos of air hostesses and screenshots of students’ display pictures saved," an investigator said.

Purported chats linked Chaitanyananda also showed him asking a student to arrange for a “sex partner” for a Dubai king.

“One Dubai Sheikh wants to [have] a sex partner. Do you have a nice friend?” he asks a student in the chat, according to an NDTV report. When refused, Chaitanyananda still persists, and further asks her for a “classmate” or a “junior”.

Phones seized, threats to destroy careers

Students at the Delhi institute were asked to hand over their phones under the garb of “focusing on studies” and were pressured by Saraswati to the submit their original certificates as well.

According to a friend of one of the victims, the mandate to hand over documents was to create a "sense of fear", and he wanted students' phones in order to control the communication.

"Girls were frequently warned that their careers would be destroyed if they opposed him. Some were even expelled from the institute. Finally, someone dared to raise her voice," the friend was quoted as saying by PTI.

No remorse from Chaitanyananda, 3 aides also caught

According to the Delhi Police, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has shown "no remorse" for his actions and is not cooperating with the police in the probe. He reportedly responds to cops only on direct questions and when confronted with proof, and has so far been giving "evasive answers" during questioning.

In another major development, three staff members of the Delhi institute were caught on Thursday. The staffers, who are also sisters, are accused of aiding the former director in harassing female students. "During interrogation of these three sisters, it was also established that they used to pressurise the girls students, on the pretext of discipline, punctuality,"

Identified as Shweta Sharma, Bhawana Kapil and Kajal Sharma, the three staffers are sisters and have admitted to their role in aiding Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, HT correspondent)