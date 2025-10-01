Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrest: Shocking Whatsapp chats show ‘sex partner for Dubai King’ demand

New details have emerged against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the 62-year-old former chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research, who has been arrested on charges of molesting more than 17 students. Self-styled 'godman' Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested by Delhi Police in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Whatsapp chats attributed to him have now emerged, suggesting a disturbing pattern of harassment and manipulation of women students.

One of the alleged chats shows a conversation where he is asking a student to arrange for a “sex partner” for a Dubai king. “Do you have a nice friend?” he asks the student in the chat. Chaitanyananda persists with his demand, asking “how is this possible” when the student refuses, as he asks her for a “classmate” or a “junior”. The chats have been accessed by NDTV news channel. HT.com has not verified the authenticity of this information.

The self-styled godman was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday after being on the run for several days.

Earlier, police said that Chaitanyananda's phone had photos of female students that had been taken secretly, and three phones and other devices were under scanner. He is said to have deceived women by falsely promising them jobs as air hostesses. “We checked his phone and found that he had made his office like a hotel suite. He would give gifts, phones, laptops, jewellery and would take students for foreign trips,” a police officer told HT on condition of anonymity. He would ask female students to send their photos while doing yoga, the officer said.

In another revelation, an investigator said Chaitanyananda continued chatting with students on his phone even while he was evading arrest. "He would also talk to women and lure them with a promise of jobs. He was using a London-based mobile number for his WhatsApp and other apps to communicate with girls," the investigator said, also requesting anonymity.

The probe official further added that they have found multiple chats wherein Chaitanyananda sent women inappropriate emojis and asked them to "seduce" him. "He also has photos of air hostesses and screenshots of students’ display pictures saved," the investigator added.