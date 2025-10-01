Shocking photos, chats found on Chaitanyananda's phone amid molestation probe

As the investigation into the mass molestation case against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati deepens, fresh revelations have surfaced, the latest being his phone chats with women. Delhi Police with the accused, Chaitanyananda Saraswati, at Vasant Kunj police station in New Delhi on Sunday.(HT_PRINT)

Cops have found pictures of female students that he allegedly secretly clicked and inappropriate messages sent to women, among other details, upon examination of Saraswati’s phone and iPad.

DCP (southwest) Amit Goel revealed that Chaitanyananda's phone had photos of female students that had been taken secretly, and three phones and other devices were under scanner as the probe furthers.

Another officer revealed that Saraswati deceived women by falsely promising them jobs as air hostesses. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer told HT: "We checked his phone and found that he had made his office like a hotel suite. He would give gifts, phones, laptops, jewellery and would take students for foreign trips."

According to the officer, the self-styled godman asked female students to send their photos while doing Yoga.

Chaitanyananda was in touch with students while on the run

In another major revelation, an investigator said Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati continued chatting with students on his phone even while attempting to evade the police. "He would also talk to women and lure them with a promise of jobs. He was using a London-based mobile number for his WhatsApp and other apps to communicate with girls," the investigator said, also requesting anonymity.

The probe official further added that they have found multiple chats wherein Chaitanyananda sent women inappropriate emojis and asked them to "seduce" him. "He also has photos of air hostesses and screenshots of students’ display pictures saved," the investigator added.

It was earlier reported that many of Chaitanyananda's victims shared their WhatsApp chats as well as screenshots of other conversations with him.

Chaitanyananda's arrest, probe so far

Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of molestation by over 17 female students. He is the former chairman of of a management institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, and was arrested in Agra on Sunday after being on the run for many days.

Police is probing allegations against Saraswati and summoned three former female staff members – a former associate dean and two former wardens, for questioning on Tuesday. The staffers, all sisters, are accused of aiding Saraswati in harassing college students, and were questioned alongside the ‘godman’.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is currently in five-day custody and faces cases including mass molestation, cheating, and forgery.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)