Swami Chaitanyananda’s custodial interrogation pivotal: Delhi court

The custodial interrogation of Swami Chaitanyananda, the 62-year-old former chairman of a private management institute in New Delhi, is "pivotal" for the progress of the investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation and harassment against him, a Delhi court said while sending him in five-day police custody on Sunday.

“…the material brought on record, including statements of multiple witnesses, the nature of offences, and the detailed justification provided by the IO [investigating officer] clearly indicate the presence of the accused in police custody is pivotal for progress of the investigation and for recovery of relevant evidence,” said judicial magistrate first class Ravi in his four-page order made available on Monday.

Chaitanyananda was produced before the Patiala House Court hours after he was arrested from an Agra hotel. He was on the run since being booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 students.

The court underlined the gravity of the offences and the material on record in its order. It cited a careful examination of the remand application and supporting documents and said there were “cogent and adequate reasons” to place the accused in police custody.

The Delhi Police sought five-day custody, saying the allegations against Chaitanyananda related to sexual harassment, intimidation, and exploitation of female students enrolled in a management programme run under the aegis of the Sri Sringeri Math Trust.

“…the accused, holding the position of chairperson/chancellor of the educational institution, along with some associates, sexually harassed female students by sending obscene Whatsapp/SMS messages, making unwelcome advances, and threatening adverse academic consequences.”

Police said that several students were compelled to accompany him on domestic and foreign trips and to visit his personal room at odd hours. They added that statements of 32 victims had been recorded, with 16 students corroborating allegations of sexual exploitation and harassment.

The IO told the court that custodial interrogation was essential to confront the accused with victim statements and electronic evidence, recover incriminating digital material and WhatsApp chat data, and identify other associates allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The police said that custody was required to prepare memos of the institute premises where the alleged offences took place.

Additional public prosecutor Shruti Singhal supported the plea, submitting Chaitanyananda had “deliberately evaded cooperation” despite being served a statutory notice to join the investigation. Singhal said he even sought anticipatory bail, which he later withdrew.

Chaitanyananda’s lawyer, Manish Gandhi, opposed the police request, arguing that custodial interrogation was unnecessary since electronic devices had been seized.

The court was unconvinced, even as it directed that Chaitanyananda’s statutory and constitutional rights must be safeguarded during custody and that regular medical check-ups be conducted.

Another Delhi court rejected Chaitanyananda’s anticipatory bail plea in a separate forgery and conspiracy case. The trust that runs the management college he once headed has filed the case accusing him of misappropriating ₹40 crore. Chaitanyananda faces at least five criminal cases.