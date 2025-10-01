Sex toy, porn CDs, fake photos with PM Modi, Obama: What police seized from Chaitanyananda Saraswati's campus room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled 'godman' Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing at least 17 students at a private institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, to the campus once again and seized several materials, including a sex toy, porn on CDs, and his fake photographs with PM Modi and Obama. Chaitanyananda Saraswati was taken to the campus of Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management for the second time on Wednesday. (PTI)

The 62-year-old man, who was the former head of the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, was arrested in Agra after being on the run for nearly two months.

Since his arrest, police have found "lewd" chats on the accused's phone with several unidentified women.

In one of those chats, which took place days before his arrest, Saraswati allegedly asked a woman, "One Dubai Sheikh wants a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?"

On Monday, Saraswati was taken to the institute's management to identify the locations where he allegedly targeted his victims. Police again took him there on Wednesday and carried out a fresh search of the premises for an hour and a half, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior officer privy to the probe.

"Police have seized a sex toy and five CDs purportedly carrying pornographic material from his room. Three forged photos purportedly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former United States president Barack Obama and a leader from the United Kingdom have also been seized," the officer added.

Additionally, police teams have also visited Bageshwar, Almora and other places, where the accused stayed while being on the run.

ALSO READ | Sexual harassment accused godman Chaitanyananda sent to 5-day police custody

In the chats retrieved from his phone, Saraswati addressed the women as "baby doll", "baby", several times.

The accused has also been confronted with three of his female aides, the wardens of the institute, who allegedly threatened the victims and forced them into deleting Saraswati's lewd messages from their phones.

The officer said that Saraswati also secretly took pictures of the institute's students and staff. Police also found photos of the accused with female flight stewards and screenshots of display pictures of women on his phone.

Saraswati allegedly lured the women on the pretext of job promises as flight stewards or positions at his institute, and used these reasons to initiate conversations with them, the official added.

The accused's office was reportedly designed to resemble a luxury suite to impress women. Police said that he gifted women expensive things, like jewellery. He even asked them to share pictures and videos of them doing yoga.

Saraswati often name-dropped influential personalities to protect himself. He even threatened the police by taking the name of the Chief Justice of India and falsely claiming links with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Chaitanyananda Saraswati to a five-day police custody for questioning.