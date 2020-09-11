e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 5 states account for 60% of daily recoveries from Covid-19: Centre

5 states account for 60% of daily recoveries from Covid-19: Centre

Out of the 60 per cent of daily recoveries from Covid-19- Maharashtra added (20.1 per cent), Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.9 per cent), Karnataka (8.7 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.5 per cent).

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 54,097,975 samples have been tested for Covid-19 out of which 1,163,542 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 54,097,975 samples have been tested for Covid-19 out of which 1,163,542 samples were tested on Thursday. (Reuters Photo)
         

The Union health ministry on Friday said that 60 per cent of the daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in India are coming from five states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh adding that these states also account for 57 per cent of new cases.

“Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from only five states. These are the same states that are also contributing 60 per cent of the new recovered cases,” the ministry said.

Out of the 60 per cent of daily recoveries- Maharashtra added (20.1 per cent), Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.9 per cent), Karnataka (8.7 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.5 per cent).

Total recoveries on Friday climbed to 354,2663 with nearly 71,000 being registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh contributed the most daily recoveries as both logged over 14,000 and 10,000 recoveries respectively.

Meanwhile, out of the total 96,551 cases added in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra added more than 23,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh added more than 10,000 cases.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 943,480.

The ministry also pointed out that nine states Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh - account for 74 per cent of the total active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnatka contribute more than 48 per cent of the country’s active cases.

Out of the 1,209 deaths due to Covid-19 added in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 54,097,975 samples have been tested for Covid-19 out of which 1,163,542 samples were tested on Thursday.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Fadnavis’ jibe at Sena over Kangana
‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s home’: Fadnavis’ jibe at Sena over Kangana
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
Chinese media cautiously welcomes India-China statement
Chinese media cautiously welcomes India-China statement
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In