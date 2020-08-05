500-years-long wait is over, wishes of India’s 135 crore people fulfilled: Yogi on Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:28 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple has marked the end of a 500-year-long wait and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paving way for construction of the temple through a democratic and constitutional process.

“A 500-year-long wait for this historical day culminated today because of Prime Minister Modi. The wishes of India’s 135 crore people and the well-wishers of Sanatan Dharma followers have been fulfilled,” said Adityanath who began his address with couplets from the Ramcharitmanas of sage Tulsidas.

After the ceremony, Adityanath said that the power of Indian democracy and judiciary had shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means.

Attributing the initiation of temple construction to the PM Modi, he said, “Prime Minister’s foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue.”

“In this 500-year-long struggle, many brave men and women laid down their lives. The struggle went on for this goal. Prime Minister Modi showed that the resolution of the problem through peaceful means was possible. We could fulfil the dream of Ram temple because we abided by the constitution,” the chief minister said.

“Deepotsav ceremony was started in Ayodhya three years ago. Now, it is getting materialised (by bhoomi pujan). Work is in progress on the Ramayan circuit. Now, development of Ayodhya will take place,” said the chief minister while addressing the gathering on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus after the bhoomi pujan.

BEGINNING OF A NEW INDIA: BHAGWAT

Soon after the bhoomi pujan ceremony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that this is the beginning of a new India.

“Our country believes in ‘Vasudev Kutubhkam’ i.e. world is one family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India,” he said while addressing the gathering.

There was a wave of joy in the whole country now and it was a pleasure to have centuries of fulfilment, Bhagwat said.

“When the then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras told me that 20-30 years of hard work was required for construction of Ram Mandir, I took a pledge (for construction of Ram Mandir).”

“Construction of Ram temple is not like construction of any other temple,” Bhagwat added.

Remembering those who could not be present on the occasion, including BJP veteran LK Advani, he said, “So many people had sacrificed, they couldn’t be here physically. There are some who couldn’t come here. Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should have come but could not because of the situation (Covid-19).”

The RSS chief also remembered late VHP president Ashok Singhal and the late Mahant Ramchandra Paramhans Das, who had spearheaded the movement for the construction of temple.

WISHES OF RAM BHAKTS FULFILLED: NRITYA GOPAL DAS

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das also addressed the gathering and spoke about early completion of the temple

“The wishes of Ram bhakts living across the globe has been fulfilled today with the Shree Ganesha (beginning) of the construction of the Ram temple. People will get to see that the Ram temple is built,” Das said.