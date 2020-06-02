51 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, total mounts to 661

ranchi

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:18 IST

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rose to 661 with 51 more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The state has 400 active cases at present, while 296 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

Five persons have died due to the contagion in the state.

The recovery rate for Covid-19 patients is 44.8 per cent in Jharkhand as against the national rate of 48 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the mortality rate is 0.76 per cent compared to the national rate of 2.83 per cent.

A total of 91,722 people are in various government quarantine centres in the state and 2,85,789 people are placed under home quarantine, it said.