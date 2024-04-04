5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Tremors were felt across parts of North India, including Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region on Thursday. The brief tremors, lasting a few seconds, did not result in any loss of life or property damage, according to reports.

The National Center for Seismology said in a post on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.”

Meteorological department officials in Shimla told PTI that the quake originated at a depth of 10 km.

On this day in 1905, a massive 8-magnitude earthquake struck the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, leading to widespread casualties and destruction. Records from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) indicate over 20,000 fatalities occurred in the Western Himalayas region due to the disaster.