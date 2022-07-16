53,670 write CUET for UG admission at 247 centres

As many as 53, 670 candidates wrote the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions for the second day at 247 centres across the country, officials said Saturday.

Of the 71, 945 students allotted slots on Saturday, 53, 670, or 74.5%, took the test, the higher education regulator said in a statement.

The examination was conducted without any technical glitches, said M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson of the University Grants Commission.

This is the first time a common admission test for undergraduate courses is being conducted in India. A total of 86 universities will admit students based on test scores.

The first day of the exam on Friday saw some students in Delhi alleging that they missed taking the test due to the last-minute changes in their centres. The commission, however, said no retest will be conducted other than for the students who were supposed to take the test at West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Punjab’s Pathankot.

The exam was cancelled at these two centres due to technical glitches.