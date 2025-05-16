55-year-old professor held for ‘inappropriate touch’ on 12 students during exam in Roorkee

A 55-year-old assistant professor was arrested for allegedly molesting 12 students at the Government Degree College in Roorkee, the police said Friday. When a victim shared what she went through after coming out of the room, the other students revealed how they had also been touched inappropriately by the professor.(Representational/ Pixabay)

According to the complaint filed by a victim, Dr Abdul Alim Ansari allegedly touched the students “inappropriately” during the viva of the B.Sc practical examinations on Thursday afternoon, the police said, adding that the incident occurred in a closed room.

Also read | Cab driver arrested for molesting minor girl

Ansari also allegedly wrote his mobile number on the palm of a student, asking her to call him at night after returning home, Gang Nahar police station inspector in-charge RK Saklani said.

When a victim shared what she went through after coming out of the room, the other students revealed how they had also been touched “inappropriately” by the professor.

After being confronted by the students, Ansari allegedly threatened to cut their marks.

Also read | IIT Roorkee researchers find Thymol as potential tool to combat bacterial infections

As the matter came to light, the students protested demanding stern action against the professor, who also teaches at another college in Bhagwanpur near Roorkee.

Following the protests, the college management called the police to pacify the angry students.

A complaint was filed by one of the victims following which Ansari was arrested, Saklani said.

Also read | U.P: Barsana ropeway awaits IIT Roorkee clearance for restart

During interrogation, Ansari admitted that he had touched the girls, however, he said that he had no bad intentions behind his act.

When asked if he wrote his mobile number on a student's palm, he could not give a satisfactory answer, the police said.

Meanwhile, the two practical examinations conducted by Ansari on Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled, college authorities informed.