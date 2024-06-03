56 heatstroke deaths in the last 3 months, MP toll highest: Govt data

There were at least 56 confirmed heatstroke deaths across the country from March to May, with 46 of them in May alone, according to Central government data , with officials separately stating that even these could be an undercount. Madhya Pradesh reported the maximum number of deaths at 14, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. (PTI)

The data pertained to deaths till May 30, and according to reports and figures compiled by HT, at least 191 more – including dozens of people on election duty – are believed to have succumbed to heatstroke between May 31 and June 2.

An official aware of the matter said that the figured with the central government may have been overtaken since it relies on data reported by the states. “The documentation purely depends on states that are supposed to report data on a real-time basis. Certain states have reported issues with data entry and may not be able to document in real-time. So, there may be a bit of a lag,” this person said.

But, the official added, the numbers include those confirmed to have died due to high heat exposure and is “100% accurate”.

Officials in many states have hesitated to classify deaths as due to heat exposure if autopsies have been unavailable. The 191 deaths in the three days include those confirmed and those that died with symptoms of heat exposure.

In the 56, Madhya Pradesh reported the maximum number of deaths at 14, followed by Maharashtra (11), Andhra Pradesh (6) and Rajasthan (5). The deaths were tracked as part of the central government’s National Heat-Related Illnesses and Death Surveillance programme.

Among heatstroke cases, as many as 24,849 cases were reported since March 1, out of which 19,189 were reported in May.

With 6,584 cases, Madhya Pradesh led the heatstroke league table, followed by Rajasthan (4,357), Andhra Pradesh (3,239), Chhattisgarh (2,418), Jharkhand (2,077) and Odisha (1,998).

There also have been 605 cardiovascular deaths reported in May that have been linked to the intense heat spells, the national surveillance data showed.

There were two intense spells of humid heat between April 5 and 7 over eastern and south-eastern peninsular India and between April 15 and 30 over Odisha and West Bengal that expanded to Bihar, Jharkhand and south peninsular India, according to India Meteorological Department. There were two more intense heat spells that included one between May 1 and 7 over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and parts of peninsular India.

The second spell occurred between May 16 and 26, with 9-12 heatwave days over Rajasthan with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius; 5-7 heat wave days over the national capital region, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with maximum temperatures reaching 44 to 48 degrees.

These were radical departures from the norm as typically four to eight heatwave days are expected during summer months of March, April and May. These spells of intense heat coincided with the Lok Sabha elections being held between April 19 and June 1.

“During the heat spells, the relative humidity in coastal areas over eastern India was well over 50% and over northwest India around 20% to 30%. Humid heat can have very severe health impacts and we fear that a large number of people may have been impacted,” a weather bureau official said on condition of anonymity. “The same applies to northwest India.”

People with comorbidities like those suffering from chronic heart, lung and kidney conditions and obesity, besides vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children, and people on certain medications such as beta-blockers, diuretics and anti-depressants are at high risk of being impacted.

Experts point at two kinds of heat strokes — exertional and non-exertional. The latter usually occurs over several days due to exposure to heatwaves, whereas the former happens in a matter of a few hours, especially if a person is performing strenuous physical activity in hot and humid conditions. Loss of fluids and electrolytes can put severe burden on heart.

“If a heat stroke is suspected, then the person should be taken to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible. It’s also important to make sure the affected person is brought into shade; put under cold shower or wet towel is placed on the person’s head, neck, feet, and palms to bring the temperature down,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max Superspecialty Hospital in New Delhi’s Saket.

Doctors also advised avoiding direct sun exposure to the sun, especially during the peak hours. “It is best to avoid sun between 10am and 4pm. But if you must step out, then drinking at least a couple of glasses of water immediately before you leave home is important,” Dr Tickoo said.