Home / India News / 57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death

57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death

The man was a resident of Dum Dum in the North 24 Parganas district. His wife and five other family members are already in isolation at a state-run hospital.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Death toll in India has gone up to 8.
Death toll in India has gone up to 8.(PTI)
         

A 57-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake township located to the east of Kolkata, died on Monday afternoon, marking the first death in West Bengal since the outbreak of coronavirus. Six more people have tested positive and are in hospital.

The man was a resident of Dum Dum in the North 24 Parganas district. His wife and five other family members are already in isolation at a state-run hospital.

The man died about one and a half hours before Bengal went into lockdown mode to contain the pandemic. Health department officials said the victim went to Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh in the last week of February and returned home on March 2. He had travelled by train.

Till Monday afternoon, 52 people were kept in isolation at different hospitals.

“The 57-year-old male patient, who was admitted in the Salt Lake unit on March 16 with high fever and cough, expired at 3:35 pm. Our critical care team tried their best and tried to use ECMO twice on Monday but the patient could not be revived. He was detected COVID-19 positive after samples were sent to NICED and SSKM Hospital on March 20 and 21,” AMRI Hospital authorities said in a statement.

“All necessary steps have been taken to ensure the critical care team is safe. The state health department has been duly notified and all formalities will be followed as per official norms,” the statement added.

Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven't used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India's biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
'No time for bravado': Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
