Home / India News / 585 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi; 3,874 containment zones in city

585 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Delhi; 3,874 containment zones in city

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 21:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker cleans the national capital's first Covid-19 vaccination centre at Srinivaspuri area in New Delhi.
A worker cleans the national capital's first Covid-19 vaccination centre at Srinivaspuri area in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

The national Capital on Friday recorded 585 fresh Covid-19 cases after 80,565 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the positivity rate to 0.73 per cent. Total Covid-19 deaths in Delhi reached 10,557 with 21 deaths recorded on Friday.

From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1,000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily case count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively.

