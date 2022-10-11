5G gate open but customers encounter ‘update’ or ‘invite’ barriers amid wait for key software

Telcos may have launched 5G services across several cities in India, but users will have to wait to access 5G on their phones. Most smartphones, across brands and price bands, await crucial software updates that will allow users to upgrade to 5G.

Smartphone makers, including Apple, Samsung and OnePlus are scrambling to test and release software patches. Android phone makers are releasing updates for phones in their portfolio in batches, while Apple is yet to confirm the timeline for 5G support in India.

The numbers reveal the magnitude of the task. Of the 37 million smartphones shipped in India in the July-September period, data by Counterpoint Research indicates, 10.7 million phones are 5G ready. Within this segment, Samsung leads with 29% share, followed by Vivo and OnePlus. There are now more than 50 million 5G ready phones in India.

But a 5G-ready phone still needs to have 5G enabled, and the necessary software to run it, which would allow the phone to access the service provider’s 5G network.

That explains why an exclamation mark and a “your device manufacturer is yet to release 5G software update” message greets most Airtel users when they attempt to enable 5G, using the official app. Reliance Jio’s 5G service is in a limited availability stage, with users requiring an “invite” before they can upgrade.

Mobile service providers Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi are working with phone makers to speed up provisioning of 5G services.

“As the network providers are still getting ready for mass roll-out, we continue to work closely with operator partners to roll out 5G to all our users,” says Manu Sharma, vice-president and general manager, Nothing India.

According a report by Reuters on Tuesday, top Indian bureaucrats have called for a meeting with executives from foreign phone manufacturers on Wednesday where they will push Apple, Samsung and other companies to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready.

It takes time to ready the software, something Oppo points to, as updates are rolling out for their 13-phone strong 5G phone portfolio. “Our team has been working relentlessly over the year towards building 5G for all,” says Tasleem Arif, vice-president, and R&D head, OPPO India.

But why is there a rush to release software to enable 5G services on phones? Shouldn’t 5G simply work, the way 4G has?

It is a two-part structure, which must work in sync – frequencies should be compatible with phones that users have, while network connectivity modems in phones must be enabled to work with available bands. Unlike 4G’s simplified tech, 5G is complex.

“For each model, the software update is developed and tested separately, depending on the chipset, 5G bands supported and other relevant parameters,” says Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India.

Within the 5G ecosystem, phones aren’t equal. Premium smartphones, such as the Apple iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy S series, support more 5G frequencies than others. Telcos in India have deployed lower and mid-band frequencies, known as sub-6GHz, for wider coverage and compatibility.

India’s 5G does not use 24 GHz, or mmWave frequency, due to its limited utility in urban spaces borne out of sensitivity to interference.

Tech startup Nothing says the Phone (1) is now working with Airtel’s 5G network, but will receive an update in the coming days, for Jio’s 5G services. It supports 12 bands, of which nine match ones deployed by in India.

A one-size-fits-all approach for 5G compatibility doesn’t work, raising the need for customized software. This holds true, irrespective of the type of 5G network. Airtel has deployed non-standalone (NSA) 5G while Jio has rejigged the chain for standalone (SA) 5G. In fact, updates are proving more difficult for SA.

“For SA networks, the update is more complex; it involves turning on the 5G modem component and updating default network preference to 5G to catch on to a 5G signal wherever available,” Poco’s Tandon says. “The update is comparatively simpler for NSA networks.”

While SA’s advantage is a network built from scratch, NSA will allow wider compatibility, particularly on more affordable phones, as it builds on 4G foundations. “Our solution will work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have,” says Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

For smartphone makers, the turnaround time for updates, is related to how diverse the product portfolio is.

“As we partner with leading telcos in India, 85% of our devices already support SA and 100% of our devices will have full SA support by October,” says Madhav Sheth, vice-president, Realme. The company has 23 phones in the 5G portfolio.

The 5G software is available on Samsung’s newer phones, including flagship Galaxy S22 series and the latest Galaxy Z foldable phones. But work remains to be done for older phones including Galaxy S21 series and Note 20 Ultra.

Apple has 13 iPhone models, including the past four generations, all of which await the 5G toggle. Xiaomi India confirms 23 phones, including Redmi and Poco portfolios, are getting in sync with India’s 5G networks.

Google’s just launched flagship Pixel 7 phones as well as the older Pixel 6a, do not have 5G enabled, for now. Soniya Jobanputra, Product Manager for Pixel devices, tells HT that Google will release updates in the coming weeks.

OnePlus’s careful curation of a fully 5G ready line-up, must feel akin to a disadvantage at this time. There are 16 phones which require new software, including OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. “The brand captured third position in 5G smartphone shipments owing to its 100% 5G portfolio,” says Shilpi Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

Reliance Jio and Airtel have plans of sustained 5G expansion over the next 12 months. Both telecom operators say users can upgrade to faster mobile internet services, at the present 4G tariffs, at least till there is substantial 5G network rollout. Vi is yet start 5G services, in any telecom circle.

