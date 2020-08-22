e-paper
Home / India News / 6 arrested for Bihar gang rape after video surfaces

6 arrested for Bihar gang rape after video surfaces

All the six accused, identified through video footage, were arrested from their houses.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:25 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
In her statement, the woman said all the accused were drunk and that they forced her to consume liquor. (Photo: @bihar_police)
In her statement, the woman said all the accused were drunk and that they forced her to consume liquor. (Photo: @bihar_police)
         

The police on Saturday arrested all six peopled allegedly involved in the gang rape of a 45-year-old woman, a crime that took place about a fortnight back in rural Patna.

The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media on Friday. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.

Patna SSP Upendra Sharma and City SP (East) Jitendra Kumar enquired about the matter. All the six accused, identified through video footage, were arrested from their houses. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

The woman, a domestic help, was on the way to her village when the incident took place. After she got off from an auto-rickshaw, one of the accused offered her to drop her home on his motorbike.

The man driving the motorcycle took her to an isolated place where the others joined him. All of them took turns to rape her. The accused filmed the crime on mobile.

On the same night, they dropped her near her home and threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about her ordeal. After the video went viral, the police traced her. She was brought to a police station, where her statement was recorded.

In her statement, she said all the accused were drunk and that they forced her to consume liquor.

BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Mumbai Police gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi; tightens security across city
How Mumbai is worshipping Ganpati in the time of Covid
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Do an Afridi & come out of retirement: Ex-India opener to Raina
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
