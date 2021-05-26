6 cases of Mucormycosis seen in Himachal Pradesh so far: Officials

Six cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been detected in Himachal Pradesh so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The state's first case was reported on May 20 from Hamirpur district. Black fungus was detected near the nose of a woman from the district's Khagar area, they said.

Three other cases were reported from Kangra and two from Solan, the officials said.

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.