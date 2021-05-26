Home / India News / 6 cases of Mucormycosis seen in Himachal Pradesh so far: Officials
Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment.(AP file photo)
Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment.(AP file photo)
india news

6 cases of Mucormycosis seen in Himachal Pradesh so far: Officials

The state's first case was reported on May 20 from Hamirpur district. Black fungus was detected near the nose of a woman from the district's Khagar area, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST

Six cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been detected in Himachal Pradesh so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The state's first case was reported on May 20 from Hamirpur district. Black fungus was detected near the nose of a woman from the district's Khagar area, they said.

Three other cases were reported from Kangra and two from Solan, the officials said.

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.