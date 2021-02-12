6 dead as fire breaks out in a factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar, reports ANI
Six people were killed as a fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudh Nagar, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
(Breaking news story, more details awaited)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s actions have led to confrontation, mutual distrust: Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘40% would be unemployed’: Rahul Gandhi jabs farm laws at ‘mahapanchayat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 dead as fire breaks out in a factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LJD MP Shreyams Kumar slams Centre for 'reduced' allocation of funds to MNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lake formation upstream of Rishiganga likely to drain in coming days: Geologists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vithura rape case: Prime accused awarded 24 years imprisonment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws will bring investments, create employment: Petroleum Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC upholds NGT’s order asking Goa govt to notify private land as forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lufthansa terminates services of 103 India-based flight attendants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It isn’t Congress’ trademark: Sitharaman tackles oppn criticism over budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Welcome to join BJP: Vijaywargiya after Dinesh Trivedi says wants to quit RS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi quits as MP, says ‘feel suffocated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox