6 farmers killed in collision between 2 trucks in UP’s Etawah

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:15 IST

Six farmers were killed and one person injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The farmers had gone to sell vegetables in the market and were returning home when the mini truck they were travelling in was hit by another speeding truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah.

While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured person was admitted to Saifai Medical College, SP City R Singh told ANI.

SSP Etawah Akash Tomar, who reached the accident site on receiving information, said that an investigation is on in the incident.

“The bodies are being sent for post mortem and further investigations are on,” the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured person, reports ANI.

There has been a spate of road accidents across the country, mostly involving migrant workers, in the last few weeks .

Twenty-two people were killed in separate road accidents in five states on Tuesday. Nine people died in Bihar, four in Maharashtra, six in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, one in Jharkhand, and two in as many incidents in Odisha, according to state officials.

Twenty-four migrant workers had died and 36 injured in the early morning hours of May 16 when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime, along with 43 people, rammed the back of a stationary truck with many other migrant workers sitting in it on the national highway in UP’s Auraiya.