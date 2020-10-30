e-paper
6 killed as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district

6 killed as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported. The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people.

Oct 30, 2020
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI, when it met with the accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.
The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI, when it met with the accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Six people, members of a wedding party, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on early on Friday. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI.

More details are awaited.

