6 killed as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district
Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported. The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people.india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 07:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Six people, members of a wedding party, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on early on Friday. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.
The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI.
More details are awaited.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics