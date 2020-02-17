6 killed as van rams into stationary truck in Haryana’s Narnaund

india

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:40 IST

Six people were killed and six others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryana’s Narnaund subdivision, 30 km from Hisar, on Monday morning.

The incident happened when the passengers of the Maruti Eeco van were returning from Milakpur village where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Rathi said, “Our initial investigations revealed that the van driver, who was speeding, lost control over the wheel and rammed the vehicle into the truck.”

The dead have been identified as Dinesh, 34, who was driving the vehicle, Om Prakash, 49, Sohan Lal, 65, Sachin, 19, Kuldeep, 28, and Bhupender, 33. All of them belonged to Shilwala village of Rajasthan. The bodies were sent to a local hospital in Hansi for post-mortem.

The injured Rohtash, 32, Shravan, Abhishek, 20, Vikram, 33, and Kuldeep, 25, Jatin, 17, were admitted to private hospitals in Hisar and Narnaund. While Jatin hails from Sirsa, the others are from different parts of Rajasthan.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.