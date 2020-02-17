e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 6 killed as van rams into stationary truck in Haryana’s Narnaund

6 killed as van rams into stationary truck in Haryana’s Narnaund

According to a police official, the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the parked truck.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
The incident happened when the passengers of the Maruti Eeco van were returning from Milakpur village where they had gone to attend a wedding.
The incident happened when the passengers of the Maruti Eeco van were returning from Milakpur village where they had gone to attend a wedding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Six people were killed and six others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Rakhi Shahpur village in Haryana’s Narnaund subdivision, 30 km from Hisar, on Monday morning.

The incident happened when the passengers of the Maruti Eeco van were returning from Milakpur village where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Joginder Rathi said, “Our initial investigations revealed that the van driver, who was speeding, lost control over the wheel and rammed the vehicle into the truck.”

The dead have been identified as Dinesh, 34, who was driving the vehicle, Om Prakash, 49, Sohan Lal, 65, Sachin, 19, Kuldeep, 28, and Bhupender, 33. All of them belonged to Shilwala village of Rajasthan. The bodies were sent to a local hospital in Hansi for post-mortem.

The injured Rohtash, 32, Shravan, Abhishek, 20, Vikram, 33, and Kuldeep, 25, Jatin, 17, were admitted to private hospitals in Hisar and Narnaund. While Jatin hails from Sirsa, the others are from different parts of Rajasthan.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

tags
top news
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to ‘immediately’ pay Rs 2,500 cr of its AGR dues to DoT
Vodafone Idea to ‘immediately’ pay Rs 2,500 cr of its AGR dues to DoT
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news