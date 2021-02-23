6 killed in blast at quarry site in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur: Report
At least six people were killed when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of exploded accidentally at a stone quarry site in a village in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district early on Tuesday, according to reports. The accident, which took place a month after a similar one, was reported from Hirenagavalli near Peresandra, PTI cited police officials as saying.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office tweeted.
The state’s health minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency, visited the spot. Sudhakar, according to PTI, said the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place.
According to PTI, quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 after local residents complained against the rampant use of gelatin sticks. The contractor was warned not to use gelatin following a raid a few days ago, PTI reported.
Sudhakar said stringent action would be taken against the owners of the mines, who had stored the explosives illegally, and that police are investigating the matter.
Six people were killed on January 22 in a similar accident at a quarry site in Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga.
(With PTI inputs)
