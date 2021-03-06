6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued
- Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
After six new cases of the UK strain of Covid-19 was found in Indore, the divisional commissioner issued a warning and said if the condition deteriorates, night curfew will be imposed in the district.
The active coronavirus cases in Indore touched 1330 i.e., 37% of the total 3308 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, as many as 1776 cases were reported from Indore.
Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said, “In all 106 samples have been sent to Delhi to check for the new strain in February. The six people, who have tested positive for the new strain, don’t have any national or international travel history. This is a serious issue because the infection of the new strain spreads very fast. Earlier, the new strain was confirmed in two people, who had returned from UK in January.”
Sharma said the numbers of active cases are increasing by the day. If the condition doesn’t improve in the next three days, we have to write to the home department to seek permission to impose night curfew in the district.
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday.
