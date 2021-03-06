IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST

After six new cases of the UK strain of Covid-19 was found in Indore, the divisional commissioner issued a warning and said if the condition deteriorates, night curfew will be imposed in the district.

The active coronavirus cases in Indore touched 1330 i.e., 37% of the total 3308 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, as many as 1776 cases were reported from Indore.

Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said, “In all 106 samples have been sent to Delhi to check for the new strain in February. The six people, who have tested positive for the new strain, don’t have any national or international travel history. This is a serious issue because the infection of the new strain spreads very fast. Earlier, the new strain was confirmed in two people, who had returned from UK in January.”

Sharma said the numbers of active cases are increasing by the day. If the condition doesn’t improve in the next three days, we have to write to the home department to seek permission to impose night curfew in the district.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.

After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with 3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
india news

Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
india news

Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:46 PM IST
GUWAHATI The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), heading the coalition government in Assam, released a list of 70 candidates on Friday for the first two phases of the assembly polls in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala CM and Speaker knew about gold smuggling, HC told

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, three ministers of his LDF (Left Democratic Front) cabinet and the Speaker of the assembly were aware of the gold and dollar smuggling activities routed through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, the customs department told the Kerala High Court on Friday, citing the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
india news

'Quad summit to become feature of Indo-Pacific engagement': Morrison

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • Australian PM Scott Morrison said the Quad Summit was one of the first things he and US president Joe Biden had discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
india news

Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:39 PM IST
At a special briefing after the summit, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the ministry, was asked whether the issue of Thunberg's comments on the farmers' protest was taken up by India with Sweden during the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Government constitutes panel to commemorate 75 years of India's independence

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
india news

5 states see fresh spike in daily cases; Delhi, Gujarat, MP latest additions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The overall Covid-19 curve in India has not seen a major rise in recent months and the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is in full swing with the highest-single day doses administered to people on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
india news

SKM seeks judicial probe into Republic day tractor rally clashes in Delhi

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:04 PM IST
"We demand a high-level judicial probe into the incident that happened on January 26 where a peaceful 'kisan parade' was intentionally disrupted and the route was blocked," SKM's Prem Singh Bhangu said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
india news

'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
india news

News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP