6 soldiers injured in landmine explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

At least six army personnel sustained injuries on Tuesday following a landmine explosion in a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Army personnel patrol near the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The incident took place at 10.45 am near Khamba Fort in the Nowshera sector when troops on patrol duty accidentally triggered a landmine as one of the soldiers stepped on it, PTI reported.

The injured soldiers were immediately rushed to a hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.

Officials officials, the report added that landmines are placed in forward areas near the Line of Control as part of an anti-infiltration system. Sometimes, heavy rains displace these landmines, causing such accidents.

This is a developing story. Check for more updates