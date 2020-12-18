e-paper
Home / India News / 60-year-old from Bihar’s Siwan cycles 1,000km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi

60-year-old from Bihar’s Siwan cycles 1,000km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi

“It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over,” Satyadev Manjhi told ANI.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
60-year-old Satyadev Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.
60-year-old Satyadev Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.(ANI Twitter)
         

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar’s Siwan reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday after completing a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to participate in the ongoing farmers’ protest against agricultural laws.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.

“It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over,” Manjhi told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

top news
