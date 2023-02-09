6,157 cr outstanding as material liabilities under MGNREGS: Centre to Lok Sabha

The central government reported ₹6,157 crore outstanding as material liabilities across the country under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS), said minister of state for rural development Niranjan Jyoti in a reply to Lok Sabha.

The highest outstanding pending liabilities for material components stand at ₹2,221 crore by West Bengal in the financial year 2021-22 and ₹491 crore in 2022-23 fiscal year.

₹836 crore in material liabilities were recorded in Andhra Pradesh, followed by ₹638 crore in liabilities from Karnataka.

Pending liabilities for material components in Bihar is ₹471 crore, followed by ₹362 crore in Madhya Pradesh and ₹200 crore in Maharashtra.

Odisha reported ₹ 187 crore, ₹137 crore in Kerala, Assam ₹112 crore and ₹102 crore in Meghalaya.

There is no outstanding liabilities in 14 states and UTs namely Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The minister also noted that the release of funds under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is based on the provision of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and guidelines.

In the reply, Jyoti said, “As per the guidelines, the first instalment of the first tranche is released in the first half of April after adjusting the unspent balance available with the states and considering the pending liabilities, if any. The state government can make advance payments to Mahatma Gandhi NREG Scheme subject to recoupment after the release of funds by the central government.”

The data and allocation that used to be provided for tool sharpening have been removed from MGNREGS operational guidelines. The allocation for tool sharpening ranged from ₹3 to ₹5 per day.

Replying to a question by MP John Brittas whether government noted criticism against redacting the data for tool sharpening in MGNREGS operational guidelines, Jyoti responded by saying, “Government has decided to withdraw the provision of sharpening of tools charge.”

The Rural Development MoS did not clarify further on the reasons behind the removal.