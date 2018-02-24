62 arrested for mass cheating in Atrauli village of Uttar Pradesh

A 70-year-old man writing his grandson’s class 12 board exams was among 62 people arrested for alleged mass cheating in a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Atrauli, police said on Friday.

Aligarh senior superintendent of police R Pandey said three women and three “paper solvers” were among those arrested from Tewathu village near Atrauli on Thursday.

The incident underlined one of the biggest problems in the state’s education sector, which successive government’s have failed to solve. Immediately after assuming office last year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had set out to clean up the education sector by announcing a clamp down on such illegal practices, said to be a well-organised racket running into crores of rupees.

“Aligarh police sent 59 people to jail on the charges of copying. The accused were found writing answers at the house of the manager of Bohre Kishan Lal Inter College Raj Kumar Sharma,” said Yashveer Singh, the superintendent of police (rural).

Sharma and another accused, Shiv Kumar, are absconding, he added.

Police said though the students were present in the examination hall with their answersheets, the 62 accused were found solving their papers in the nearby house.

Singh said the three women were released on bail on Friday while an FIR was lodged against the others under IPC section 419 and the Anti-copying Act.

Deputy inspector of schools Dharmendra Sharma said the college will be debarred as an exam centre and the exam for the paper will be held again. “Stern action will be taken against all accused.”

Police said three examinees who had agreed to pay the college manager Rs 3,000 each for getting their copies written by solvers had lodged a complaint with police.

The examinees approached the police after the accused threatened to fail them as they were not able to pay the fixed amount.

Some solvers told HT that they received Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for writing copies daily.

Police said a joint team that conducted raids also recovered nearly 100 stamped copies from the spot.

Meanwhile, joint education director has recommended to debar another centre at Lala Ramshree Devi Inter College Bhuriya Chabeelpur in Charra after anomalies were reported there.

Joint education director Jitendra Kumar said, “It was found that the bundles of answer sheets were tampered with. There were six copies in excess.”

The state’s examination racket allegedly helps lakhs of students every year to systematically cheat with the help of a section of teachers and invigilators who also earn handsome profits.

To ensure free and fair examinations, the state government has also installed CCTV cameras at the examination centres.

(With agency inputs)