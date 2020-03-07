e-paper
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault

62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault

The 15-year-old girl lived with her grandmother as her parents had died years ago. Locals told the police that the 37-year-old accused had tried to molest the minor several times.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2020 04:33 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A 62-year-old woman was murdered while trying to save her minor granddaughter from a sexual assault.
A 62-year-old woman was murdered while trying to save her minor granddaughter from a sexual assault.(File photo for representation)
         

A 62-year-old woman was murdered at Berhampore in Bengal’s Murshidabad district late on Wednesday night while trying to save her minor granddaughter from a sexual assault.

The 15-year-old girl lived with her grandmother as her parents had died years ago. Locals told the police that the 37-year-old accused had tried to molest the minor several times.

To protect her, the old woman would lock the house from outside. On Wednesday night, the accused tried to break in.

The woman locked the house from outside and rushed out to seek help when the man allegedly dragged her and strangled her.

He returned to the house but locals caught him and handed him over to the police, said an eyewitness.

