63 police stations in India have no vehicle, 285 have no mobile phones: Govt
PTI |
Mar 14, 2023 10:54 PM IST
There are 628 police stations that do not have telephone connection, according to government data submitted in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
As many as 63 police stations in the country do not have any vehicle, 628 police stations do not have telephone connection and 285 police stations don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there are 17,535 police stations operating in the country now.
A total of 63 police stations don't have any vehicle, 628 don't have any telephone connection and 285 don't have a wireless set or mobile phone, he said in a written reply to a question.
