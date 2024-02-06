 63 prisoners found infected with HIV in Lucknow District Jail | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 63 prisoners found infected with HIV in Lucknow District Jail

63 prisoners found infected with HIV in Lucknow District Jail

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 06, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Jail authorities shared that majority of the infected prisoners have a history of drug addiction.

At least 63 prisoners at the Lucknow District Jail have been found to be HIV positive during health tests conducted by the jail administration, reported news agency PTI.

Lucknow District Jail administration revealed that the total number of HIV infected prisoners has climbed to 63.(File photo)
Lucknow District Jail administration revealed that the total number of HIV infected prisoners has climbed to 63.(File photo)

Jail authorities shared that majority of the infected prisoners have a history of drug addiction. They claimed that the prisoners were exposed to the virus through their use of contaminated syringes outside the prison premises. The authorities claimed that no prisoner contracted the virus during their stay inside the jail. Authorities claimed that no fatality of any infected prisoner has taken place in last five years.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

S N Sabat, director general of prisons (DG-Prisons) told PTI, "No prisoner has died due to HIV infection in the District Jail Lucknow in the last five years."

"We check HIV infected people from time to time in all the jails of Uttar Pradesh. Not a single person has become HIV infected after being admitted in the Lucknow jail. They were already infected. Most of the affected prisoners were infected due to drug abuse," Sabat said.

ALSO READ| PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa

In the wake of the matter, all HIV-positive prisoners are being treated at King George Medical University and ARP Centre. Hrithik Priyadarshi, Jailor of Lucknow District Jail, shared that the infected inmates are being given regular counselling. Apart from this, nutritious food is also given to them.

What is HIV and how does it spread ?

Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) affects an infected person's immune system and cripples it. If the patient is not treated, the virus can cause the serious disease Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome., also called AIDS.

AIDS is the most severe stage of HIV infection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On