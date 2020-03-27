6445 people kept in home isolation in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara to contain coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 07:59 IST

More than 6440 people have been kept in home isolation in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara even as door-to-door screening continued in the city for the fifth day on Thursday after a doctor infected with Sars-Cov 2 sparked fears of community transmission of the virus.

Seventeen Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhilwara since the doctor tested positive on March 19 and all of them are from the private Bangar Hospital, where the infected doctor works.

Among the positive cases are 15 health workers and two patients who were treated by doctors at the hospital.

A statement by the state’s health department said that to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the hospital which is the epicentre of the spread of the virus, has been seized and a 1km area within its radius has been declared a containment zone area with zero mobility and curfew has been imposed in the city.

Check posts have been set up at the borders of Bhilwara and also in neighbouring districts so that people do not enter or leave without authorisation and proper medical check-ups.

So far, 332 medical teams have surveyed 106,000 houses and 533,000 people in Bhilwara. Among these, 149 were found to be high-risk and 3317 were in the general category who were found with flu-like symptoms.

Health teams are also fanning out in the rural areas and conducting door-to-door surveys. The 1948 teams have surveyed 185,500 people in 362,000 habitations. The survey will be completed in the next three to four days.

Hotels, resorts and hostels have been taken over and are being used as quarantine facilities. Four hundred quarantine beds will be established in these facilities. Isolation wards with a capacity of 80 beds have been set-up in the district hospital and some private hospitals.

Two more coronavirus cases were reported from Jaipur and Jhunjhunu on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan to 40.

A 73-year-old comatose man, who was suffering from multiple ailments and had also tested positive for coronavirus, died in Bhilwara on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Seventeen Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhilwara

The hospital, where the doctor worked, has been seized

Thousands of medical teams are conducting surveys in Bhilwara and nearby areas