65 lakh names deleted from electoral rolls post Bihar SIR posted online following SC order

The list of names deleted from Bihar’s draft electoral rolls following special intensive revision (SIR) has been posted on the websites of the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) as well as district magistrates in the poll-bound state. The links on the websites redirect users to ECI’s voters’ service portal (voters.eci.gov.in), where names can be searched either by EPIC number or by selecting an assembly constituency booth. The move comes after the Supreme Court, on August 14, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 6.5 million names deleted from the draft voter list.(HT photo)

The move comes after the Supreme Court, on August 14, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 6.5 million names deleted from the draft voter list, along with the reasons for non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the process. The bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi had set August 19 as the deadline for uploading the lists and asked ECI to file a compliance report before the next hearing on August 22.

A message displayed in Hindi on the portal said: “List of voters whose names were in the Bihar Voter List till 2025 but are not included in the Draft Roll as of 01.08.2025.”

Another note said: “The BLO with the help of booth level agents appointed by political parties, other village level public representatives and other officials has prepared the following list of voters whose counting forms have not been received. The dissatisfied persons can submit their claim with a copy of their Aadhaar card.”

Once downloaded, the machine-readable and searchable PDFs provide the following fields (in Hindi): serial number, EPIC number, name of voter, relation type, name of relative, old part number, old serial number, age, gender, and reason for non-inclusion (as of August 1, 2025).

By Sunday evening, the websites of all district magistrates in Bihar had uploaded the lists.

In its interim order last week, the Supreme Court stated that publishing the detailed lists was necessary to ensure transparency and allow citizens to seek corrections. It also directed ECI to accept the Aadhaar card as a valid identity document for claims and objections, and to widely publicise the deletions through newspapers, television and social media. So far, no advertisements related to the publication of the deletions list have been issued by ECI.