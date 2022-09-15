6.5 million face authentication transactions completed so far

Nearly 6.5 million face-authentication transactions — for a range of purposes, including availing ration through public distribution system (PDS), other government schemes and verifying Aadhaar-enabled payments — have been successfully completed so far, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

“There has been a 99% success rate,” said a central government official, requesting anonymity. “A user can consent to any form of authentication — biometric, iris or face — with registered Aadhaar agencies, such as banks etc.”

The technology, officials explained, works at the backend by syncing the photograph present in a person’s Aadhaar card and leveraging the same with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create facial authentication matches. “There are chances of mismatch, which is why we encourage users to update their Aadhaar details every 10 years,” the official said. “This is a voluntary option.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)’s decision to introduce face authentication technology last year met with stiff resistance from critics, who claimed it would lead to a complete loss of privacy.

“Abuse of biometrics was the primary concern with use of Aadhaar as a verification process and this was when it was just fingerprints,” said cyber law expert and Supreme Court lawyer NS Nappinai. “Whilst this process may purportedly be voluntary, risks abound and at the very least ring fencing such usage through clearly laid down restrictions and limitations and strict enforcement are urgent requirements.”

“On one hand Aadhaar is categorised as ‘voluntary’, but in reality it is anything but that. Either law or courts would have to step in to clarify and limit usage amounting to mandatory requirements,” Nappinai added.

Officials, however, said that authentication was different from recognition. “It is not like Aadhaar can be used to identify or single out a person in a crowd,” the official quoted above said. “It is only a one-on-one technology, and a person has to be in front of the identifying machine.”

Face and iris authentications formed barely 3-4% of the overall Aadhaar transactions, officials said, adding that biometric was the most preferred one. “We expect this to change in the future. That way, there can be a two factor authentication, not only biometric but also facial authentication,” the official said. “Even with biometrics, we are taking extra precautions to avoid frauds.”

The facial authentication was most successful in the Jeevan Parman Partra (life certificate) scheme of the government for pensioners, officials said.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number that links to the biometric and iris data of an individual, creating a unique identity. This identity is linked to the person’s bank details, phone number, government schemes and other financial services.

The UIDAI has also seen an increase in the number of Aadhaar authentication transactions, officials said. The number has risen from 60 million on a daily basis to 70 million a day this year. “Of these, 40% transactions are AEPS (Aadhaar enabled payment system) related,” a second official said, also wishing not to be named.

Officials also said that a tie-up was in the works for the Digi Yatra programme, an initiative by the ministry of civil aviation. The Digi Yatra facility will allow passengers to link their travel and identity documents together and create a facial scan beforehand, which will do away with the need for them to show their boarding passes or identity cards when they arrive at the airport. Instead, they will need to show their face to a facial recognition camera for authentication, officials added.

Initially, air travelers will need to use Aadhaar to register on the system.

“Once the passengers have checked in, the information will no longer be stored but purged from the system,” the first official said, allaying fears of data leaks.

The official said that in case a non-registered agency, which is not allowed to mandatorily collect Aadhaar details, people can file a complaint. The number and names of the over 170 agencies are available on the Aadhaar website.